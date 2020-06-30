Montpelier will open up James Madison’s home to visitors again this weekend as Virginia moves into the third phase of reopening the economy in the wake of the global pandemic.

Montpelier will begin offering indoor house tours July 3 through July 5 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m..

The classic “signature tours” will take visitors through the personal and professional life of Madison, and his wife, Dolley.

Tours are $35 per adult, $15 per child between 6 and 12 and free for children under 6. Montpelier requires visitors on indoor tours to wear masks.

