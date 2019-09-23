A morning fire destroyed a Bloomfield Road barn in Albemarle County Monday, but fire and rescue officials say no one and no animals were injured.
Firefighters were called to the building at 99 Bloomfield Road only to find it already ablaze. County police officers arrived prior to the fire department and determined that no one was in the building.
The fire was under control about 30 minutes after firefighters arrived, but crews remained on the scene to extinguish hot spots and prevent the fire from rekindling.
Officials said the building and all contents are a total loss and the fire remains under investigation.
