House acts to remove deadline for Equal Rights Amendment

J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., center, flanked by Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., left, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., right, applauds in recognition of the recent vote by the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, during an ERA event at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Wednesday.