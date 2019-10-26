The Charlottesville City Council held a four-hour closed session on Saturday to discuss the performance of City Manager Tarron Richardson.

No votes were taken during the hearing and councilors declined to comment on what was discussed beyond reiterating that it was a performance review.

The hearing came shortly before a provision in Richardson’s contract would kick in that increases his severance if the council were to fire him.

