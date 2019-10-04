An Orange County man has been charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder in connection with the July shooting death of a Greene County man.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office officials say Robert Lee “Saddiiq” Webster, 41, was arrested in Orange County early Friday morning and charged with the death of Brian Keith Dudley.
Dudley’s body was discovered the afternoon of July 10 in a car on Dundee Road in Greene County. The car was in park and the engine was idling.
“Through the course of a lengthy investigation involving countless man hours, investigators from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Albemarle County Police Department, Culpeper Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, an arrest was made,” Greene County sheriff’s officials said in a prepared statement.
Officials declined to say where exactly Webster was arrested, but did say he was apprehended in Orange County.
No court documents were available Friday to confirm the arrest. Records are often not available for a day or more after an arrest has been made as paperwork is filed in the court system.
Officials said Webster is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.
Dudley was the father one son and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville, according to his obituary.
Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact Captain David Roach or Investigator Scott Murphy (434) 985-2222.
The homicide is Greene County’s first since 2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.