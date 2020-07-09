Albemarle County police have identified an Orange County woman as the person who died in a holiday weekend crash Stony Point Road.
Police said Linda Beasley died in the head-on crash near Echo Valley Road at about 12:17 p.m. on July 3.
Beasley was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to a news release. The other driver suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Beasley’s death is the sixth traffic fatality to be investigated by the county police this year. She is one of nine people, including a 4-year-old, who were killed across Virginia during the July 4 holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. That’s two more deaths than were recorded in 2019.
The holiday statistic period began at 12:01 a.m. July 2 and concluded at midnight July 5.
Besides Albemarle County, fatal crashes occurred in Arlington and Augusta, Bedford, Carroll, James City, Lunenburg, Prince Edward and Russell counties.
The Augusta County, Arlington County and Russell County crashes involved motorcycles and the Prince Edward County crash claimed the life of a 4-year-old Charlotte County boy.
“Even though state police did its part to enhance its response times and traffic safety enforcement efforts, too many motorists still put their lives and others at risk during the holiday weekend by failing to drive smart, safe or sober,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.
During the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort’s, known nationwide as CARE, state troopers charged 44 with drunk driving, wrote 1,537 speeding tickets, 732 tickets for reckless driving and 126 tickets for failing to wear seatbelts.
State Police responded to 444 traffic crashes across the state and 1,153 disabled vehicles or stranded motorists.
