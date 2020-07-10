A Wednesday night argument in Orange County led to violence, with one man dying in the hospital after getting hit on the head and another in jail on charges of malicious wounding.

Leonard Lee Toombs, 42, of Orange died Thursday at the University of Virginia Medical Center from injuries he received at Wednesday night gathering in the 17000 block of James Madison Highway, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Rodney Wayne Landes, age 33, of Gordonsville, was arrested Wednesday night after deputies were called to the home around 8:30 p.m.

Officials said a verbal disagreement between several people led to violence and ended with Toombs being struck.

Deputies provided emergency medical assistance for Toombs until emergency medical staff could get to the home, treat the man and take him to the hospital where he died the next day.

Additional charges are pending against Landes in relation to Toombs’ death. Landes is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

