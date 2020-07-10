Albemarle County crews will close the right turn lane from Greenbrier Drive to East Rio Road on Monday as part of a project to add crosswalks and pedestrian crossing signals to the intersection.
The right turn lane will be closed Monday and Tuesday and the county will put in additional traffic control features to coordinate turns in and out of Greenbrier Drive, officials said. The project is expected to last several weeks with some impact on sidewalk access.
The project is intended to help pedestrians cross East Rio Road and access a bus stop as well as businesses.
The project will put crosswalks on all four corners of the intersection and provide pushbuttons for crossing notification with audible warnings and programmed signal timing for pedestrians that will include start and stop signals and a countdown clock.
An Americans with Disability Act-approved yellow, raised-bump surface will be placed at all crosswalks.
