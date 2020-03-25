A Scottsville man has been charged with grand larceny in the early morning theft of a work van and pull-behind camper trailer in Albemarle County, according to police.
Leon Ray Morris Jr., 44, was arrested after police tracked the work van to a Nelson County location. With assistance from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department, county officers searched the site and found the vehicles.
He is charged with two counts of grand larceny.
The van reportedly was stolen from a fenced-in location on Broadway Street in the county. Entry to the property was made by cutting through a locked fence, police said.
Later in the morning, police were called to the 3500 block of U.S. 29 for the stolen camper.
This thefts are still under investigation.
Anyone with information relating to this incident should contact Det. Dylan Leitch with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.
