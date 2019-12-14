RICHMOND — Julian Castro is now included among the Democratic candidates who filed for Virginia’s presidential primary, after elections officials on Thursday left him off a list of candidates who submitted signatures and other paperwork.
Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio and Obama administration housing secretary, filed the required petition signatures in an effort to qualify for Virginia’s March 3 Super Tuesday primary, but according to the Department of Elections, other missing paperwork initially prevented Castro’s name from being added to the list of candidates.
Elections Commissioner Chris Piper said Friday that Castro’s filings, including 5,400 petition signatures, were sent to the Democratic Party of Virginia along with those of the other candidates.
“The reason his name was not on the list provided by the department last night is because we were not in possession of additional paperwork required by the candidate and we were reviewing if that prevented us from transmitting the petitions,” Piper said in a statement.
Asked whether the paperwork ultimately had been found, Piper did not respond.
A spokesman for the Castro campaign, Sawyer Hackett, said the campaign submitted its paperwork and petition signatures in time.
The addition of Castro leaves only one among 15 candidates — former U.S. Rep. John Delaney of Maryland — who did not file by the deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Candidates are required to submit at least 5,000 signatures from eligible voters, including 200 or more from each of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts.
The Democratic Party of Virginia must confirm the official list of candidates who qualified for the primary. It has until Tuesday to verify the signatures. On Wednesday, the State Board of Elections will draw qualifying candidates’ names from a bowl to determine the order in which they’ll appear on the ballot.
Virginia is one of 14 states holding primaries March 3, when the fate of many remaining candidates angling for delegates is likely to be decided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.