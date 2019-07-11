Attorney Elliott Harding has been certified by the Virginia Board of Elections to appear on the November ballot in Virginia's 25th Senate District as an independent against Sen. R. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath.
Harding submitted his signatures at the June 11 deadline, but some were contested by the Charlottesville Registrar’s Office. He appealed to the state board, which approved all signatures on Thursday.
Harding has previously worked on Republican campaigns and is a former chair of the Albemarle County Republican Committee. He is the nephew of Albemarle Sheriff J.E. "Chip" Harding.
He was one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed by The Monument Fund against Charlottesville for City Council’s 2016 vote to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Deeds has served in the General Assembly since 1992. He has held the 25th Senate District seat since 2001.
The district covers all of the cities of Charlottesville, Lexington, Covington and Buena Vista and the counties of Alleghany, Bath, Nelson, Highland and Rockbridge and part of Albemarle County.
Harding plans to hold a campaign kickoff next week, but he hasn't finalized a location.