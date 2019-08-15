The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has added Virginia’s 5th District to its list of targets in 2020.
The committee announced the district’s addition on Thursday.
The “offensive battleground” list is 39 U.S. House districts that Democrats think can be flipped from Republican control. The 5th District seat, held by Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, is the only one in Virginia.
Adding it to that list means the committee will pump more funds and resources into next year’s election.
Riggleman handily defeated Democrat Leslie Cockburn in 2018 with more than 55% of the vote.
The sprawling district stretches from the North Carolina border to Rappahannock County in Northern Virginia.
“Democrats started the 2020 cycle by going on offense and after outworking and outperforming Washington Republicans over the last eight months, we’re pushing even further into Republican-held territory,” committee Chairwoman Cheri Bustos said in a statement.