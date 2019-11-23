Election 2019

S. Page Higginbotham III has petitioned for a recount in the race for Orange County's commonwealth's attorney. The Orange defense attorney and first-time candidate is challenging the results of the Nov. 5 election in which 16-year incumbent Diana Wheeler O'Connell bested him by 27 votes.

Because the margin of victory is within 1%, the state allows Higginbotham to request a recount. Because the difference is less than one half of a percent, the county is obligated to pay for it.

Higginbotham had 10 days from the date of the certification of county election results to decide whether to request a recount. His petition was filed two days before the deadline.

A hearing on the petition is set for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Orange County Circuit Court. The petition was submitted on his behalf by Katherine M. Rennolds, a Richmond attorney.

