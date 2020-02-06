A bill filed by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, to remove salary limits on city councils statewide has cleared the Virginia House of Delegates.
The House voted 59-38 on Thursday to pass the bill and send it to the Senate. Tuesday is the last day for each chamber to vote on bills before they cross over to the other chamber.
No companion bill was filed in the Senate.
State code sets salary limits for members of city councils based on population, ranging from $11,000 to $30,000.
The current maximum pay for Charlottesville is $18,000 for councilors and $20,000 for the mayor.
Elected city school boards are governed by the same guidelines.
Hudson’s bill would allow city councils to determine their own salary.
State code requires that no changes to the salaries of elected officials take effect until July 1 after the next general election.
