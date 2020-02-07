RICHMOND —Virginia soon could have ranked-choice voting in local elections.
HB 1103 from Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, would let localities use ranked-choice voting, an emerging electoral process. The bill passed the House of Delegates on Friday in a 57-42 vote.
In ranked-choice voting, voters rank candidates from their most favorite to least favorite. A candidate who gets a majority of support of the first-choice votes wins the election. But if no candidate wins a majority in that first round of voting, the lowest vote-getter is eliminated. That candidate’s supporters have their votes transferred to the person they selected as their second choice.
The process continues until a candidate wins a majority.
“This is a great step for Virginia voters,” Hudson said Friday. “Communities that use ranked-choice voting have seen higher turnout, cleaner campaigning and greater engagement from diverse candidates and voters.”
She added: “Now’s the time for practical solutions to our political division, and ranked-choice voting is one of the most promising policies emerging around the country. If the Senate joins the House in supporting this pilot, our communities can test-drive ranked-choice elections and see for ourselves.”
If the Senate approves the measure and the governor signs it, the measure would take effect July 1, 2021. The Senate version of the bill was killed in committee.
San Francisco and Minneapolis have ranked-choice voting, and New York City is set to start using it next year.
