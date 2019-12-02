Democratic Del.-elect Sally Hudson, elected in November to represent the 57th District, will hold her first post-election town hall Tuesday.

The event will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Royalty Event Center at 818 Cherry Ave. in Charlottesville.

Area residents are invited to share priorities and questions ahead of the 2020 General Assembly session in Richmond. Hudson's district covers the city of Charlottesville and parts of Albemarle County.

A second town hall is expected to take place at the Northside Library on Rio Road at 7 p.m. Dec. 12. A third is scheduled at the University of Virginia's Rotunda at noon Dec. 19.

