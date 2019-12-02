Democratic Del.-elect Sally Hudson, elected in November to represent the 57th District, will hold her first post-election town hall Tuesday.
The event will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Royalty Event Center at 818 Cherry Ave. in Charlottesville.
Area residents are invited to share priorities and questions ahead of the 2020 General Assembly session in Richmond. Hudson's district covers the city of Charlottesville and parts of Albemarle County.
A second town hall is expected to take place at the Northside Library on Rio Road at 7 p.m. Dec. 12. A third is scheduled at the University of Virginia's Rotunda at noon Dec. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.