WAYNESBORO — In addition to previously announced Democratic and Republican nominees for area statehouse races, independent candidate Janice Allen, of Rockingham County, has qualified for the Nov. 5 ballot for the 25th House District.
Allen will be in a three-way race to replace Del. Steve Landes, R-Weyers Cave, who chose to run for Augusta County clerk of court and forgo re-election to a 13th House term. Jennifer Kitchen, a Craigsville Democrat, and Rockingham County Republican Chris Runion also are running for the seat.
The district represents parts of Augusta, Albemarle and Rockingham counties.
In an email response, Allen said she intends to kick off her campaign next month.
In 2008, Allen finished third behind former U.S. Rep. Goodlatte, a Roanoke Republican, and Democratic candidate Sam Rasoul in the 6th District contest.
In 2016, running as Janice Allen Boyd, she challenged Republican Howard Morgan Griffith for the 9th Congressional District seat, which represents much of Southwest Virginia. Congressional candidates are not required by the U.S. Constitution to live in the district in which they run, only in the state.
During the latter race, she was described by The Roanoke Times as being a “pro-life, pro-guns, pro-coal” candidate who supported the platform of then-presidential nominee Donald Trump.
A Shenandoah Valley native, Allen said she was educated in Rockingham County schools and attended Bridgewater College. According to Allen, she earned a master’s in urban planning from Virginia Tech.
Allen, who has worked as a residential and commercial real estate broker in Northern Virginia and Rockingham County, previously worked in various government roles, including as a planner assisting Bridgewater, Mount Crawford, Grottoes and Fairfax, according to her statement.
Party nominees automatically gain a spot on the general election ballot, but independent candidates for the House of Delegates must file a petition with the signatures of 125 eligible voters in the district in which they are running to qualify.
The ballot only became official following the June 24 certification of the results of the June 11 Democratic and Republican primaries, and publicly released July 1 by the Department of Elections.
Every seat in the 100-member House of Delegates and 40-member state Senate are up for election this year. Republicans hold slim majorities in both chambers.