Saturday is the last day to cast an in-person absentee ballot for Virginia’s Democratic Presidential Primary.
The primary will be held on Tuesday and the city’s voter registrar’s office will remain open although many offices will be closed for Liberation and Freedom Day.
The city office will be open Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the county office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the last day of in-person absentee voting.
Fourteen names will appear on the ballot, although only eight are still in the race.
The remaining candidates are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, billionaire Tom Steyer and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Although they have suspended their campaigns, Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Deval Patrick, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet and Marianne Williamson remain on the ballot, having qualified prior to backing out.
Sanders, who lost the nomination to Hillary Clinton in 2016, is considered the frontrunner after receiving the most popular votes in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. He has 45 of the necessary 1,991 delegates needed to secure the nomination, 20 ahead of Buttigieg.
The majority of delegates will be handed out on the so-called Super Tuesday, with Virginia joining 13 states and American Somoa casting ballots.
The latest poll for Virginia, by Monmouth University covering mid-February, shows Sanders and Bloomberg tied at 22% followed by Biden at 18%.
Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
