Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has released more details about his Saturday stop in Charlottesville.
After announcing on Wednesday that he would visit the college towns of Blacksburg and Charlottesville, O'Rourke's campaign said the former Texas congressman would join Amy Laufer, the Democratic nominee in the 17th Senate District, at a canvass kickoff at Champion Brewing Company at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. According to a canvass sign-up, the two candidates will knock on doors in Albemarle County after the launch.
O'Rourke will then go to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center at 10 a.m. for a tour and a "Charlottesville community leader roundtable discussion." The roundtable participants were not divulged in the announcement.
The Jefferson School has announced it will offer free public tours starting this Friday that are scheduled for 1 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. Saturdays. It's unclear if O'Rourke's visit will affect the Saturday tour.
The Thursday press release said O'Rourke "will continue to encourage Americans to connect the dots on how Trump’s recklessness and racism is harming the American people."
On Friday, O'Rourke will meet with Bland County and Roanoke Democrats and hold a town hall at Virginia Tech.
Laufer, a former Charlottesville School Board member, is challenging Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, in a district that covers part of Albemarle, Culpeper, Spotsylvania and Louisa counties and all of Orange County and Fredericksburg.
O'Rourke, a Woodberry Forest alumnus, last campaigned in Charlottesville at the University of Virginia in April.
