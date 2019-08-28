Beto O'Rourke at UVa

Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks to a crowd at the University of Virginia on April 16 during his first stop in Charlottesville. 

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is planning a stop in Charlottesville on Saturday, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Details about the visit were not released, but his two college-town stops in Virginia — Blacksburg and Charlottesville — were picked because they were affected by President Donald Trump’s leadership, according to the announcement.

“During his time in Virginia, Beto will continue to encourage Americans to connect the dots on how Trump’s recklessness and racism is harming the American people,” the campaign said in the announcement.

He’ll stop first in Blacksburg, the home of Virginia Tech, on Friday.

O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman from El Paso and a Woodberry Forest alumnus, rose to national prominence in his 2018 loss to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

This will be O’Rourke’s second campaign stop in Charlottesville. He spoke to hundreds of people at the University of Virginia in April. Since then, O’Rourke has struggled to break through in a crowded field of candidates seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination.

In the aftermath of a hate-fueled mass shooting in El Paso in early August, O'Rourke focused his campaign rhetoric on Trump, guns and racial divisions in the country, according to news outlets.

