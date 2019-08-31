U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will hold a town hall in Orange County in mid-September.
The event is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 15. It will be held in Room 114 at Germanna Community College's Locust Grove campus at 2130 Germanna Highway.
A news release stated that most of the town hall will be spent on constituent questions, adding that Spanberger also will give a brief progress report.
