Candidates for contested Albemarle County Board of Supervisors seats and local House of Delegates districts will debate at The Center on Wednesday.
The Senior Statesmen of Virginia is hosting the candidate forum from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Candidates for the Board of Supervisors will talk for the first hour, with Rich DeMong, president of the Statesmen, moderating. Candidates for the 25th and 58th House districts will speak during the second hour, with Bob McGrath, past president of the Statesmen, moderating.
Organizers said White Hall Supervisor Ann H. Mallek, a Democrat, and opponent Steve Harvey, a Republican, will attend, as will Donna Price, a Democrat who is seeking the Scottsville District seat on the board. Price's opponent, Michael Hallahan, a Republican, was invited but has not yet responded, according to the event flyer. The Scottsville District seat is currently held by Rick Randolph, a Democrat who is not seeking re-election.
For the 25th House District, Janice Allen, an independent, and Jennifer Kitchen, a Democrat, will attend. Republican candidate Chris Runion was invited. Republican R. Steven Landes currently holds the seat, but is not seeking another term.
Elizabeth Alcorn, the Democratic candidate for the 58th District, also is slated to attend. Her opponent, incumbent Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, was invited but has not yet responded.
The Center is at 491 Hillsdale Drive. Wednesday's event is free and open to the public.
