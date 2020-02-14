RICHMOND — A high-level sponsor for Virginia Democrats' annual fundraising gala Saturday is pulling out of the event, citing a speaking role for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
Top Democratic donor Michael Bills, an investor from Charlottesville who chairs the utility reform group Clean Virginia, said Friday that he could not overlook the “credible allegations of rape and sexual assault” levied against Fairfax last year.
“In the year since, he has used his position of power to further attack his accusers. I remain resolute in my conviction that Fairfax needs to resign,” Bills said in a statement Friday.
“Particularly coupled with the lack of hearings in the House of Delegates into the allegations against him, I am gravely concerned that granting Fairfax the honor of speaking at the Gala sends an exculpatory message I do not believe is merited and in which Clean Virginia will have no part.”
This story is from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Read more here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.