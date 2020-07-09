A student in a Piedmont Virginia Community College health care course has tested positive for COVID-19, college officials confirmed Thursday.
The college made the announcement in a message to students Thursday morning. The student is currently in quarantine and is self-isolating and the class has been suspended for two weeks, officials said.
“PVCC was recently made aware of a confirmed case of COVID-19. A student participating in a health care class has tested positive for the virus last week,” the notification states. “The situation was immediately reported to the Virginia Department of Health-Thomas Jefferson Health District. They are monitoring the student, and the student is taking all the necessary precautions with regard to quarantine and self-isolation.”
College officials said they are continuing to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and the health district.
PVCC on July 1 released its plan for reopening the school for classes this fall based on those recommendations. Courses are scheduled to resume Aug. 24. The college is currently offering courses in a 7-week summer session and through the Workforce Services program.
The school’s reopening plan calls for short-term building closures and class suspensions should a student or students be diagnosed with COVID-19.
“The college will implement a short-term building closure if a COVID-19 infected person has been on campus, regardless of the level of community spread,” the plan states. The plan states that the steps taken by college administrators will be in coordination with advice from the health district and Virginia Department of health.
“PVCC administrators, working with the public health officials, may choose to only close buildings and facilities that had been entered by the individual with COVID-19,” the plan states. “According to the CDC, this initial short-term class suspension allows time for the local health officials to gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 situation impacting PVCC. This allows the local health officials to help PVCC determine appropriate next steps, including whether an extended duration is needed to stop or slow further spread of COVID-19.”
Those decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis, the plan states.
Due to the pandemic, PVCC is offering three types of classes this fall, online anytime courses, online scheduled time courses and hybrid classes for which hands-on learning, whether in a lab or class, is required.
The anytime classes will allow students to complete coursework on their schedule. Scheduled classes will meet through online sessions with all coursework being complete online.
Hybrid classes will meet both online and in small group, in-person meetings. Those classes include studio art classes, science labs, health science labs, and clinical courses.
“The decision not to attempt to go face-to-face with the online scheduled time and online anytime classes is made based on the best advice of the Centers for Disease Control and the guidelines established by [Gov. Ralph Northam] for reopening [kindergarten through 12th grade schools] and colleges,” the plan states.
