Candidates and audience members traded barbs Thursday over undocumented immigrants and candidate qualifications at the tense first debate between hopefuls for Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney, setting up a complicated and contentious final section of the race.
Incumbent Republican Robert Tracci is vying for reelection against Democrat Jim Hingeley, a University of Virginia adjunct professor and former public defender. The two exchanged terse arguments over the course of the hour long event.
Hosted by the Ruritan Club at the North Garden Grove fire station, the audience was split between members of the club, other residents of Albemarle and members of the area legal community.
Though the debate was moderated, it didn’t take long for the candidates to deviate from the questions and attack each other's qualifications.
Tracci, a former special assistant U.S. attorney was elected in 2015, ousting Democrat Denise Lunsford, who had held the position since 2007. Hingeley criticized Tracci’s lack of experience, to which he attributed a number of “rookie mistakes.”
Hingeley cited Tracci’s biggest mistake as his failure to establish venue in a perjury trial against primary Unite the Right organizer Jason Kessler.
The case stemmed from a Jan. 22, 2017 incident, when Kessler said a man assaulted him on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall. City prosecutors eventually dismissed the charge against the Albemarle man — identified as James Taylor — after viewing surveillance video that they said contradicted Kessler’s statements.
The charge was dismissed by Albemarle Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Higgins after she ruled the prosecution failed to establish that the incident took place in the county. Tracci was unsuccessful in arguing that the evidence showed venue.
“He failed miserably, he failed to prove the most basic element of the case, which is that it happened in Albemarle County,” Hingeley said of the dismissal. “And because of this carelessness he lost the case and a victim did not get justice.”
Hingeley would later say that had Tracci pursued perjury charges for Kessler around the time the incident happened then perhaps he would not have been around for the deadly Unite the Right rally.
Tracci revisited the issue at various points during the debate, stopping short of criticizing the court but maintaining his stance that the evidence presented was adequate to establish venue.
Changing gears, Tracci said he did not view the office of commonwealth’s attorney as political and claimed he was not a conservative or Republican prosecutor. Prosecutors are charged with upholding the law, not legislating, Tracci said.
“That is important and it takes discipline, because sometimes people want to subvert the law by ignoring the law,” he said. “Commonwealth’s attorneys cannot ignore it, there must be independence in this office.”
Hingeley rebuffed Tracci's claim that he was unfit for the position because he had never prosecuted a case. As a founder of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Public Defender’s Office and its director for 18 years, Hingeley said he has ample experience with the criminal justice system and was intimately familiar with what is required of a prosecutor.
“I’m proud of my work with the Public Defender’s Office, helping to balance our criminal justice system, to make it equal so that there wasn’t an advantage on the defense side or on the prosecution’s side; to be fair and equal on the administration of justice,” he said.
Around half of the questions asked by audience members concerned undocumented immigrants, ICE notifications and equal enforcement of the law. The candidates taking significantly different stances on those issues.
ICE notifications have been a hot-button issue in the community since the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Board voted 7-4 in May to continue notifying immigrations officials of release dates for jailed undocumented immigrants.
According to Hingeley, the commonwealth’s attorney is not on the Jail Board and does not have oversight of the process. However, to Hingeley the issue is giving voluntary notification to ICE, providing them information they already have access to via the basic incarceration information uploaded to the National Crime Information Center and other databases.
“ICE is saying, ‘We’re a federal agency, we want to make Albemarle County do our job,'” Hingeley said. “'We want Albemarle County to give us notifications so we can come and not have to go through the whole process of going in front of a magistrate, just like all law enforcement does, and get a warrant.'”
Tracci, who wrote several letters to the Jail Board advising them to continue the notification process, painted the issue as one of equal justice.
“There are No ICE agents in the jail and very few removal agents in the region,” he said. “Requiring a permit would grind the process to a halt. Some people think it’s funny, I don’t.”
Despite how the candidates presented the issue, Jail Superintendent Martin Kumer told the Daily Progress in May that his staff does not hold undocumented immigrants beyond their release date and only notifies ICE of an undocumented immigrant’s release if the agency has the proper paperwork on file.
The Senior Statesmen will host a forum for Tracci and Hingeley at 1:30 p.m. on October 9.
