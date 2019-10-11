Area residents planning to vote in the Nov. 5 general election need to be registered to vote by Oct. 15, according to the Virginia Department of elections.
Registration may be completed online at the board’s website, elections.virginia.gov, or at walk-in locations throughout Central Virginia. Those locations can also be found at the board’s website.
Albemarle County residents may register to vote or change their registration in person at the county office building at 1600 Fifth Street. Charlottesville residents may change their registration or register to vote at the city hall annex, 120 7th St. N.E.
Residents are considered qualified to vote if they are permanent residents, U.S. citizens, 18 years or older or will be 18 prior to the general election; not registered to vote in another state and planning to vote in that state; not be declared mentally incompetent by a court; and either not be a convicted felon or have had voting rights restored.
In-person voter registration may also take place at the Department of Motor Vehicles office on Pantops, 2055 Abbey Road, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.
