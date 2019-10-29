Republicans and a write-in candidate for the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors out-raised their Democratic opponents in October.
Candidates filed campaign finance reports on Monday for activity covering October 1-24.
Mike Johnson, a write-in candidate for the Rivanna District seat, raised $41,845 this reporting period.
He received $15,000 from Richard Gilliam of Keswick, and $5,000 each from FreeMason Investments LLC, Tiger Lily Capital LLC and Peter Taylor, owner of Castle Hill estate.
Johnson also received $2,000 from Monticello Business Alliance, a political action committee. He received 26 donations in the reporting period, half of which were $100 or less.
He spent $57,572.66, including about $18,660 on mailers and $16,260 on radio time and production. He has $331.33 remaining.
Johnson has received $66,525 this election cycle and has spent $66,193.67.
Democrat Bea LaPisto Kirtley raised $2,835 this reporting period, including $1,000 from Richard Hewitt. She received 11 donations in the period; six were $100 or less.
She spent $3,603.18, including $1,950 on TV ads.
LaPisto Kirtley has received $22,099.03 this election cycle and has spent $17,848.91.
Supervisor Norman Dill is not seeking re-election to the Rivanna District seat on the Board of Supervisors.
In the Scottsville District, Republican Mike Hallahan has led fundraising in the race to succeed Supervisor Rick Randolph.
Hallahan raised $7,088.22 in the reporting period. Monticello Business Alliance contributed $2,000, and he received $1,000 from NT Brinkman & Co., a Charlottesville based healthcare facility consulting firm.
Hallahan spent $20,911.91, which includes in-kind contributions, and has $8,396.15 remaining.
This election cycle, he raised $76,843.44 and spent $68,447.29, including money he loaned himself.
Democrat Donna Price raised $1,770 in the period, including $1,000 from Dennis Rooker.
Price spent $17,947.92, including about $13,690 on media, and has $2,881.32 remaining.
She has received $37,115.22 in total contributions over the race and spent $34,233.90.
Republican Steve Harvey outraised incumbent Democratic Supervisor Ann H. Mallek for the White Hall District seat in the most recent filing period, but Mallek has outraised him overall this election.
Mallek raised $4,150 in the reporting period. She received $1,000 from former county supervisor Dennis Rooker.
Mallek spent $25,580.20, including $17,175 on media services, and has $11,264.82 remaining.
Mallek has raised $59,789.89 and spent $51,677.88 this election cycle. She had $3,152.81 at the start of this cycle.
Mallek’s Republican challenger, Steve Harvey, raised $5,285. He received two $1,000 donations; one from NT Brinkman & Co. and another from the 5th Congressional District of VA Republican Committee.
Monticello Business Alliance donated $500 to both Mallek and Harvey.
Harvey received 26 donations this reporting period, 17 of which were $100 or less.
He spent $27,562.63, including about $20,000 on creative production costs and media buys, and has $4,435.50 remaining.
Harvey has raised $40,154.43 and spent $35,718.93 this election cycle.
Commonwealth’s attorney
Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Tracci, a Republican, outraised his Democratic challenger Jim Hingeley in the reporting period, but Hingeley has raised more this election cycle.
Tracci reported $42,605.00 in donations this period. His biggest contribution was $20,000 from Richard Hewitt
He also received $10,000 from Richard Gilliam of Cumberland Resources, a coal mining company. Tracci received 46 donations this reporting period, half were $100 or less.
Tracci spent $35,641.25 and has $44,062.84 remaining. This election cycle he has received $121,516.19 and has spent $77,453.35. He had a $727.19 balance at the start of the race.
Hingeley raised $12,820 in the reporting period. He received $5,000 from the Justice and Public Safety PAC.
He received 31 donations this reporting period, 16 were $100 or less.
Hingeley spent $61,402.43 in the period and has $60,057.67 remaining. This election cycle he has received $211,948.12 and has spent $151,890.45
Sheriff
Former Louisa Police Chief Ronnie Roberts, an independent, outraised Democrat Chan Bryant in the race for sheriff this reporting period, but Bryant has outraised Roberts overall.
Roberts raised $5,501.53. His biggest donation was $1,000 from the Carter Cromwell law firm.
He received 22 donations this reporting period; 12 were $100 or less.
Roberts spent $11,811.53 and has $11,780.26 remaining. This election cycle he has received $32,135.17 and has spent $20,354.91.
Bryant raised $3,689.16 in the reporting period.
She received $500 from John Kluge. She received 36 donations this reporting period; 32 were $100 or less.
Bryant spent $12,055.62 and has $13,720.05 remaining. This election cycle she has received $47,697.85 and has spent $33,977.80.
School Board
Four seats are up for election on the nonpartisan Albemarle County School Board.
Jonno Alcaro, who is seeking reelection to the at-large seat, received no additional contributions this filing period and spent no money. He has a balance of $2,046.72.
He raised $3,108 this election cycle and spent $1,061.28.
Anne Oliver, who is also running for the at-large seat, did not file a report for this period.
Juliana Arsali has raised the most in the race for for the Rivanna District seat being vacated by Jason Buyaki.
She raised $3,994.31 over the reporting period, $3,000 of which came from from the Leadership for Educational Equity organization.
Arsali spent $723.51 and has $5,061.74 remaining.
She has received $7,352.86 this election cycle and spent $2,291.12
Judy Le raised $625 in the reporting period, including $200 from Carol Lichti of Victor, Idaho. She spent $3,279.17 and has $1,009.07 remaining.
She has received $6,485 this election cycle and spent $5,475.93.
Ellen Osborne, who is running unopposed for the Scottsville District seat, received $100, spent $150.77 and has $248.61 remaining.
Incumbent Steve Koleszar isn’t seeking reelection.
Osborne has received $1,360 this election cycle, including a loan from herself and has spent $1,111.39.
David Oberg is running unopposed for re-election in the White Hall District. He received no contributions, spent $15 and has $274 remaining.
He has spent $959 and raised $1,064. He had a balance of $169 at the start of this election cycle.
