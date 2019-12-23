Santa Fund logo 2019-20

The Santa Fund, established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, collects donations to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.

Sponsored by The Progress and radio station WINA in conjunction with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville, the Santa Fund serves children in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY'S DONATIONS

» Donna and Richard DeLoria, $100

» In honor of Tammie and Lou Lesesne, $30

» In memory of Capt. and Mrs. J.J. Schlank and Mr. and Mrs. D.B. Gardner, $100

» In memory of Hensel Morris from Charlotte, Lisa and Jay, $75

» Celebrating Elliott & Talia, $200

» In memory of Fran Carson, a true champion of Santa, $100

» Anonymous, $15,000

» Congregation of Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church, Faber, VA, $200

Today’s total: $15,805.00

Running total: $95,521.82

Goal: $175,000

To reach goal: $79,478.18

