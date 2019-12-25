Santa Fund logo 2019-20

TODAY'S DONATIONS

» Donal and Elena Day, $25

» In honor of President Donald J. Trump, $100

» In loving memory of Ma and Pa, $100

» Kritzer Children, $50

» Katherine and John Mallett, $200

» Richard and Barbara Fontaine, $200

» In loving memory of Louis "Byrd" Hildebrand given by The Hildebrands, The Skellys, and The Woolfolks, $150

» In memory of my mother Roxie Farish, $100

» Anonymous, $200

» In loving memory of Ellen N. Smith, by grandy and grandaddy, $200

» Mountain Plain Baptist Church Women's Class, $50

» Presbyterian Women at Tabor Presbyterian Church, $100

Today’s total: $1,475.00

Running total: $98,788.98

Goal: $175,000

To reach goal: $76,211.02

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments