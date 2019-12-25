TODAY'S DONATIONS
» Donal and Elena Day, $25
» In honor of President Donald J. Trump, $100
» In loving memory of Ma and Pa, $100
» Kritzer Children, $50
» Katherine and John Mallett, $200
» Richard and Barbara Fontaine, $200
» In loving memory of Louis "Byrd" Hildebrand given by The Hildebrands, The Skellys, and The Woolfolks, $150
» In memory of my mother Roxie Farish, $100
» Anonymous, $200
» In loving memory of Ellen N. Smith, by grandy and grandaddy, $200
» Mountain Plain Baptist Church Women's Class, $50
» Presbyterian Women at Tabor Presbyterian Church, $100
Today’s total: $1,475.00
Running total: $98,788.98
Goal: $175,000
To reach goal: $76,211.02
