Charlottesville City Councilor Lloyd Snook was the second city official to attend a national conference earlier this month where two people tested positive for COVID-19.
Snook and Councilor Sena Magill attended the National League of Cities conference in Washington, D.C., and were in the area from March 7 to March 9.
Magill, 47, is in self-quarantine and awaiting test results after showing coronavirus symptoms. She has tested negative for the flu and strep throat. She received a coronavirus test on March 17 and still is awaiting results as of press time Monday.
Snook, who will turn 67 next month, said two officials from Colorado and one from Utah who attended the conference have tested positive for the virus. The league notified attendees of the positive tests on March 17.
The conference was scheduled from March 8 to March 11. However, Magill returned home March 9 after feeling ill.
Snook said the two were staying with his sister in Loudoun County and returned together on March 9.
Magill said she has been in isolation since returning home and has only ventured outside for doctor visits. She participated electronically in a City Council budget work session on March 12 and council’s regular meeting on March 16.
Snook, who is an attorney, physically attended the council’s meetings on March 12 and March 16. He spoke to The Daily Progress Monday over the phone from his law office.
Snook said he has not experienced any symptoms and is not in self-isolation or quarantine. He is not attending court and has cut down on his interactions with other people.
“I’ve been trying to minimize my out and aboutness,” he said.
According to the World Health Organization, the symptoms of COVID-19 typically are fever, tiredness and a dry cough. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists shortness of breath as an additional possible symptom. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.
The WHO says symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. The CDC also says that people who are 65 years or older, or who have underlying health conditions, are at a higher risk for severe illness.
According to the CDC, people are most contagious when they are showing symptoms, and the majority of people tested are given tests when they meet CDC testing criteria.
However, two recently-published studies estimate that about 18% of people infected with the virus could be asymptomatic; it is unclear whether asymptomatic people can transmit the virus, but several early studies indicate asymptomatic transmission is occuring.
Snook appeared on "The I Love Cville Show" Thursday, where he sat less than the recommended six feet away from the host.
“The danger is caused by the people who are showing no symptoms who sit there and say, ‘Why are you telling me to stay home? I’m not sick,’” he said on the show.
Magill’s symptoms worsened after she returned home on March 9. Snook said she wasn’t exhibiting any symptoms when they were together.
“At no time did I sit there and say, ‘Oh my god, she’s got it, I’m exposed,’” he said. “But on the other hand I’m conscious of what the governor wants us to do.”
