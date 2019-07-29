Virginia State Police have identified a motorcycle driver killed in a late-night crash on Friday as a North Garden man.
Thomas A. Spratt, 23, died at the scene of the crash on the westbound side of Interstate 64 between the Fifth Street and U.S. 29 exits, police said.
Witnesses told Trooper L.G. Pingley that Spratt, riding a 2018 Kawasaki ZX-1000, was passing cars at high speed on the right shoulder in a work zone.
When Spratt merged back into the right travel lane, he struck the rear of a 2016 GMC Sierra. The motorcycle then veered back onto the right shoulder and went out of control.
Spratt, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle.
The GMC driver, Larry E. Eppard Jr., 47, of Stanardsville, was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.