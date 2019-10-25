Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Louisa County teen who law enforcement officials believe was abducted from her Bumpass home early in the morning of Oct. 21.
State police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse issued the alert Friday evening for Isabel Shae Hicks, 14, who is believed to have been abducted by Bruce William Lynch, 33, also of Bumpass.
“Lynch is believed to be armed with a 9mm [handgun] and had recent suicidal ideations,” the alert states. “They are believed to be traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix blue and silver in color with Virginia tag VEM-9071.”
The alert states that Lynch may have switched license plates to UXW-3614 or 249-9UT.
Lynch is described by police as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes, a beard, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 190 pounds.
Hicks is described as a white girl with blond hair, blue eyes about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 120 pounds.
“Information received appears they may be traveling out of state and staying in areas where they could camp,” the alert states.
An Amber alert is broadcast across the country as well as the region in hopes that citizens as well as police may be able to locate missing children. To issue an alert, a law enforcement agency must believe the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death and have investigated enough to eliminate alternative reasons the child may be missing.
FBI agents joined Louisa County Sheriff’s Office deputies earlier this week in looking for Hicks.
Although they have declined to release much information about the abduction other than its occurrence, Sheriff’s Maj. Donald Lowe said investigators realized quickly that Hicks’ disappearance was “more than what it initially appeared to be” and asked for help from the FBI and the Virginia State Police.
“The entire community is concerned about Isabel and would like to see her come home,” he said. “She is loved, and everybody is worried about her.”
Lynch should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone who sees the vehicle, Lynch or Hicks is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 540-967-1234 or dial 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.