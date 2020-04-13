RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 5,747 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 473 cases from the 5,274 reported Sunday.
The VDH also said that 41,401 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 149 deaths.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
The April 13 update includes new enhancements to the state's reporting structure, including hospitalizations by health district, sex, age group and race, as well as cases by race, age group and sex.
Locally, the VDH reports that there are 142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, with 1,775 test results. The VDH also reports that there have been two outbreaks in the TJHD; one at a long term care facility, and one at a correctional facility.
