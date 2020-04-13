Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH THROUGH MID-MORNING AT 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 50 TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. WINDS WILL BECOME SOUTHWEST LATE THIS MORNING AND AFTERNOON. * WHERE...NORTHERN AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA, NORTHERN AND CENTRAL MARYLAND, PORTIONS OF EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, AND THE CITY OF WASHINGTON DC AS WELL AS BALTIMORE. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREES MAY BE BLOWN DOWN DUE TO THE SATURATED GROUND, AND THIS MAY LEAD TO POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&