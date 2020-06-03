The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 46,905; an increase of 666 from the 46,239 reported Tuesday.
As overall case numbers increase with more testing, VDH data show the percent of positive results are continuing a decline that started in the middle of April.
The 46,905 cases reported Wednesday include 44,715 confirmed cases and 2,190 probable cases. Also, there are 1,428 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,322 confirmed and 106 probable. That's an increase of 21 from the 1,407 reported Sunday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Locally, the Thomas Jefferson Health District has reported four new cases in the region it covers, which spans from Albemarle County to Nelson County.
There are now 556 cases of COVID-19 reported in the TJHD. Seventy people have been hospitalized and there have been 19 fatalities.
A majority of the region's cases are in people ages 30 and over, with people between the ages of 30-39 making up 19.2% of the area's cases.
The majority of the region's hospitalizations have been in black or African American people, at 51.4%. However, 21.4% of the fatalities reported have been in the black or African American population. 68.4% of the region's fatalities have been in white people.
VDH data shows most cases (79.8%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.9%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
There are now ten outbreaks in the TJHD, with 157 cases associated with various outbreaks.
Four outbreaks are located in long-term care facilities, three are in congregate settings, two are in correctional facilities and there is one outbreak in an educational setting.
According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, there is an outbreak at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women. Eight inmates on-site have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Three staff members — including employees and contractors — have active cases.
Last month, the Department of Corrections said that out of one third of Virginia inmates that had so far been tested, 10% were positive for the virus.
VDH said there are 375 outbreaks in the state, 217 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 811 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.
Currently, the TJHD's seven-day moving average positivity rate for PCR tests sits at 6.4%. More than 10,000 testing encounters have been performed within the TJHD.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases, with 11,596 and 396 deaths.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
