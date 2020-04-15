April 15 update
Virginia Department of Health

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that 195 people have died in the state as a result of the coronavirus. Also, 6,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 41 deaths from the 154 reported on Tuesday, and confirmed cases increased by 329 from 6,171.

The VDH also said that 44,169 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,048 have been hospitalized

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.

Locally, the Thomas Jefferson Health Department will be reporting on the number of cases on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Monday, April 13, the region that the TJHD oversees saw 53 cases in Albemarle, 34 cases in  Charlottesville, 62 cases in Fluvanna, four in Greene, 27 in Louisa and five in Nelson.

