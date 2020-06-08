The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 51,251 — an increase of 570 from the 50,681 reported Sunday.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 10% as of Thursday, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH on Monday. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
In the region covered by the Thomas Jefferson Health District, 11,439 PCR testing encounters have been performed. The current seven-day positivity rate for PCR tests sits at 5.4%.
When combined with the number of serological tests designed to see if a patient has antibodies to COVID-19, the current seven-day positivity rate sits at 5.2%. In total, 12,780 testing encounters have been performed in the TJHD.
The 51,251 cases reported Monday include 48,879 confirmed cases and 2,372 probable cases. Also, there are 1,477 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,373 confirmed and 104 probable. That's an increase of 5 from the 1,472 reported Sunday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Yesterday, the TJHD reported its highest number of new cases: 41. Today, the number of new cases sits at 10, for a total of 644 cases in the region. 19 fatalities have been reported and 77 people have been hospitalized.
Albemarle County has the most cases in the region, with 255 reported cases. Nelson County has the least amount of cases (17) with zero hospitalizations and fatalities reported.
Across the district, Charlottesville has 139 cases, Fluvanna County has 95 cases, Greene County has 44 and Louisa County has 94 cases.
Most of the TJHD's cases have been detected in white people (50.6%). However, most of the region's hospitalizations have been reported in Black or African American patients (50.6%).
A majority of the region's cases have been found in people between the ages of 20-59 (63.1%), while the majority of the region's fatalities have been found in people 80 and older (73.7%).
VDH data shows most cases (79.9%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (80%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 12,603 and 414 deaths.
VDH said there are 391 outbreaks in the state, 224 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 830 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.
Of those 391 outbreaks, 10 are in the TJHD. There have been 157 outbreak-associated cases. 47 of the region's cases have been found in healthcare workers.
Four outbreaks have been reported in long-term care facilities. There have been three outbreaks reported in congregate settings; two in correctional facilities and one in an educational setting.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.