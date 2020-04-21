RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 9,451 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 – an increase of 461 from the 8,990 reported Monday – and 321 people have died of the virus.
The VDH also started reporting probable cases of COVID-19 on their website, saying there are 179 probable cases in Virginia.
The 321 confirmed deaths reported by VDH is an increase of 21 from the 300 reported Monday. VDH says there are another 3 probably deaths from the virus.
The VDH also said that 58,354 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 1,581 have been hospitalized.
As of 5 p.m. yesterday, the Thomas Jefferson Health District reported their latest numbers including 11 deaths. The case counts are as follows: Albemarle - 64 cases, Charlottesville - 41 cases, Fluvanna - 73 cases, Greene - seven cases, Louisa - 32 cases and Nelson with five cases.
The VDH website breaks down the total number of cases by health district, as well as hospitalizations and deaths. The data is accurate as of 5 p.m. Monday, which reflects what has been reported to VDH by healthcare providers and laboratories.
The VDH website also features a breakdown of cases per 100,000 population. The immediate Charlottesville and Albemarle regions look like this:
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 2,077. Fairfax County has 64 deaths.
There are confirmed cases in 127 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
Only these 6 localities don't have confirmed cases, according to VDH data: Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County, Highland County and Martinsville.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
- Paul Whelan
