RICHMOND — A 38-year-old officer with the Richmond International Airport Police Department was arrested and charged with trespassing after he was taken into custody at a building overlooking the Lee monument Saturday morning.
Riley O’Shaughnessey, of Richmond, was armed with a handgun, but police said there won't be any weapons charge as the gun was being carried lawfully.
In a news release, police said officers were called around 6:30 a.m. to investigate someone spotted on the roof of an unoccupied building overlooking the Lee statue on Monument Avenue. At 7:47 a.m., officers were preparing to enter the building when O’Shaughnessey was spotted outside and taken into custody, the release said.
Just before 8 a.m., the Richmond Police Department on Twitter warned people to avoid the area. "Please avoid the area around the Lee Monument. RPD officers are currently dealing with an armed individual in the 1800 block of Monument Avenue. For your safety please stay away," the tweet stated.
At 8:39 a.m., RPD tweeted that no shots had been fired and the building at 1805 Monument Avenue was secure. A couple hours later RPD tweeted the situation was resolved and "one individual is in custody."
According to online records, the building at that address is named the Lee Medical Building and was built in 1950.
Public records indicate that O’Shaughnessey has lived at three apartments in the city’s Fan district between 2016 and this year, including one apartment in the 1600 block of Monument Avenue.
A search of Virginia court records shows that he has a few minor traffic infractions in Chesapeake and Louisa dating back to 2006.
The Capital Region Airport Commission had no immediate comment Saturday afternoon on the situation and doesn’t comment on personnel matters, said Troy Bell, spokesman for Richmond International Airport.
Police said O’Shaughnessey was not carrying any law enforcement ID when he was arrested. Police searched the building and nothing else was found.
"The Department would like to thank those individuals who assisted the officers by reporting the trespasser and providing valuable information at the scene," the police statement said, adding that the incident is still being investigated.
The Lee monument has become the epicenter of three weeks of protests and gatherings in Richmond after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Friday night, upwards of 500 people gathered at the Lee monument to celebrate Juneteenth with a candlelight vigil, hosted by musician and Petersburg native Trey Songz.
Hundreds stayed at the monument well after the Friday night's peaceful event was over, and some brought tents, indicating they would stay through the night. About 100 people were there Saturday morning.
