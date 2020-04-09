Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL BE ON THE FOOTHILLS AND ALONG THE IMMEDIATE EAST SIDE OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...NELSON, ALBEMARLE, GREENE, MADISON AND RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&