Governor Ralph Northam warned Virginians the COVID-19 crisis will stretch out for several months at a press conference Sunday morning after announcing 67 new confirmed cases, a 44% increase from Saturday.
Northam announced the hike along with a plea that residents continue to stay inside and practice social distancing to curb the spread of the disease, which has so far claimed three lives in the state.
“Social distancing does not mean congregating on a crowded beach,” he admonished. “This is not a holiday. This is not a vacation.”
Northam also addressed the reported shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for medical personnel across the state and said the Virginia Department of Emergency Management shipped a major supply on Saturday to emergency medical services, health districts and hospitals across the state.
He also called on private companies to do more to help with supplies which include gloves, gowns, masks and respirators.
Northam encouraged hospitals to reschedule elective surgeries to free up workers, equipment and blood donations for the coming surge. Many already have.
“We know a majority of people who get sick will experience mild to moderate symptoms, so, as a country, our priority must be to protect the people who are most vulnerable: older people, people with underlying health conditions and our healthcare workers themselves,” Northam said.
Northam did not institute any further restrictions some states have already adopted such as mandating work-from-home policies, curfews or restricting travel to healthcare, essential businesses and other limited uses.
Brian Moran, Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, fielded questions about the state’s prison population and said no tests have been run on inmates as of Sunday.
At least 38 inmates and employees at Rikers Island in New York City as of Saturday and Moran said restrictions have been put in place in attempts to limit the possible exposure of inmates in Virginia prisons.
The state has suspended visitations and transfers and has given guidance to the state parole board to review older inmates cases to expedite the release of those over 60 who would be most vulnerable in the case of an outbreak.
The state has also recommended alternatives to incarceration for low-level offenders, such as home-monitoring systems, to reduce the jail population and limit the chances of exposure.
State epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake said Sunday that the bulk of new confirmed cases were validated by private labs. Peake said the state has 1,000 tests available.
Updated numbers by region are: North, 95; East, 70; Central, 28; Northwest, 20; and Southwest, 6.
Northam said he would announce Monday an update on school closures at a daily press conference that will be moved to 2 p.m. going forward.
