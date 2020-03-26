The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 460 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 69 cases from the 391 reported at noon Wednesday.
The VDH also said that 6,189 have been tested for the virus, and 65 have been hospitalized in Virginia.
There are coronavirus cases in 62 Virginia cities and counties, and there have been 13 deaths statewide.
These numbers come for the VDH website. On March 19, state health officials said there’s a 19-hour lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, and figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:
79 - Fairfax County
54 - Arlington County
49 - James City County
36 - Prince William County
28 - Loudoun County
26 - Virginia Beach
21 - Henrico County
14 - Alexandria
14 - Richmond
12 - Chesterfield County
9 - Charlottesville
9 - York County
8 - Newport News
7 - Stafford County
6 - Albemarle County
6 - Norfolk
5 - Williamsburg
4 - Chesapeake
4 - Louisa County
3 - Fluvanna County
3 - Goochland County
3 - Harrisonburg
3 - Manassas City
3 - Mecklenburg County
3 - Portsmouth
3 - Shenandoah County
2 - Accomack County
2 - Bedford County
2 - Culpeper County
2 - Danville
2 - Frederick County
2 - Gloucester County
2 - Hanover County
2 - Isle of Wight County
2 - Lee County
2 - Prince Edward County
2 - Rockingham County
2 - Spotsylvania County
1 - Amelia County
1 - Amherst County
1 - Botetourt County
1 - Charles City County
1 - Fairfax City
1 - Fauquier County
1 - Franklin County
1 - Fredericksburg
1 - Halifax County
1 - Hampton
1 - Lynchburg
1 - Madison County
1 - Mathews County
1 - Nelson County
1 - Nottaway County
1 - Orange County
1 - Pittsylvania County
1 - Poquoson
1 - Radford
1 - Roanoke County
1 - Rockbridge County
1 - Suffolk
1 - Warren County
1 - Washington County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.