April 3 update
Va. Department of Health

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 2,012 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 306 cases from the 1,706 reported Thursday.

The VDH also said that 19,005 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 312 have been hospitalized.

There have been 46 deaths in the state. That's an increase of 5 from Thursday.

A list of cases per locality can be found below:

Virginia cases by locality

Locality Total Cases
Fairfax 156
Arlington 75
James City 65
Prince William 56
Loudoun 54
Virginia Beach 35
Henrico 31
Alexandria 20
Richmond City 20
Albemarle 16
Newport News 13
Chesterfield 12
Charlottesville 12
Stafford 11
Norfolk 10
York 9
Chesapeake 7
Hampton 7
Louisa 6
Williamsburg 6
Fauquier 6
Gloucester 6
Harrisonburg 5
Goochland 5
Rockingham 4
Danville 4
Frederick 4
Mecklenburg 4
Manassas City 4
Portsmouth 4
Hanover 3
Isle of Wight 3
Madison 3
Fluvanna 3
Shenandoah 3
Spotsylvania 3
Amherst 2
Bedford 2
Culpeper 2
Lee 2
Mathews 2
Northumberland 2
Prince George 2
Rockbridge 2
Warren 2
Lynchburg 2
Accomack 2
King George 2
Nelson 2
Prince Edward 2
Roanoke County 2
Poquoson 2
Charles City 1
Greene 1
Halifax 1
New Kent 1
Northampton 1
Pittsylvania 1
Powhatan 1
Bristol 1
Amelia 1
Botetourt 1
Franklin County 1
Lancaster 1
Montgomery 1
Nottoway 1
Orange 1
Southampton 1
Washington 1
Fredericksburg 1
Galax 1
Hopewell 1
Radford 1
Suffolk 1

