RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 2,012 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 306 cases from the 1,706 reported Thursday.
The VDH also said that 19,005 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 312 have been hospitalized.
There have been 46 deaths in the state. That's an increase of 5 from Thursday.
A list of cases per locality can be found below:
