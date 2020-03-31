March 31 update
Va. Dept of Health

The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 1,250 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 230 cases from 1,020 reported Monday.

The VDH also said that 13,401 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 165 people have been hospitalized.

There have been 27 deaths in the state.

There are coronavirus cases in 96 Virginia cities and counties.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:

244 - Fairfax County

104 - Arlington County

94 - Prince William County

87 - James City County

87 - Loudoun County

65 - Virginia Beach

62 - Henrico County

43 - Chesterfield County

30 - Alexandria

27 - Norfolk

26 - Richmond

24 - Stafford County

23 - Chesapeake

23 - Newport News

21 - Albemarle County

14 - Charlottesville

14 - York County

13 - Hampton

12 - Frederick County

12 - Portsmouth

9 - Louisa County

8 - Manassas City

8 - Williamsburg

7 - Accomack County

7 - Fauquier County

7 - Gloucester County

7 - Goochland County

7 - Prince George County

7 - Shenandoah County

7 - Spotsylvania County

6 - Hanover County

6 - Harrisonburg

6 - Roanoke City

5 - Botetourt County

5 - Franklin County

5 - Lynchburg

5 - Rockingham County

4 - Danville

4 - Hopewell

4 - Isle of Wight County

4 - Mecklenburg County

4 - Powhatan

4 - Suffolk

3 - Amherst County

3 - Culpeper County

3 - Fluvanna County

3 - Greensville County

3 - King George County

3 - Madison County

3 - Northumberland County

3 - Roanoke County

3 - Warren County

3 - Winchester

2 - Amelia County

2 - Bedford County

2 - Buckingham

2 - Lee County

2 - Mathews County

2 - Nelson County

2 - Orange County

2 - Petersburg

2 - Poquoson

2 - Prince Edward County

2 - Rockbridge County

2 - Tazewell County

2 - Washington County

2 - Waynesboro

1 - Alleghany County

1 - Bristol

1 - Brunswick County

1 - Campbell County

1 - Carroll County

1 - Charles City County

1 - Clarke County

1 - Fairfax City

1 - Franklin City

1 - Fredericksburg

1 - Greene County

1 - Halifax County

1 - Henry County

1 - Galax

1 - King and Queen

1 - King William

1 - Lancaster

1 - Manassas Park

1 - Montgomery County

1 - New Kent

1 - Northampton County

1 - Nottaway County

1 - Page County

1 - Pittsylvania County

1 - Radford

1 - Smyth County

1 - Southhampton County

1 - Surry County

1 - Wythe County

