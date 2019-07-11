FREDERICKSBURG — A detainee who escaped Wednesday afternoon from the Caroline Detention Center is back in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an ICE spokesperson confirmed Thursday morning.
Pierot Fangamou, a citizen of Guinea, scaled the perimeter fence of the Caroline Detention Center shortly after noon Wednesday and escaped into Fort A.P. Hill property.
Caroline County sheriff’s deputies responded to a notification of Fangamou’s escape Wednesday. A search continued through the night, with assistance from ICE, Virginia State Police, Homeland Security, the Caroline Detention Center, Bowling Green and Fort A.P. Hill police departments and King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania county sheriff’s offices.
Early Thursday morning, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident about a “suspicious person” behind Bowling Green Baptist Church, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Just after 6 a.m., Deputies R. L. Hixson and G.S. Hess arrested Fangamou without incident, the release stated, and turned him over to the Caroline Detention Center.
According to ICE, Fangamou was initially taken into federal custody in May, after being released on local criminal charges from the Prince William Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center.
Court records show he had been charged in Prince William County with possession of marijuana, driving under a suspended license and failure to have his vehicle inspected.