STEVENSBURG — Oregon native Benjamin Hurd came to Culpeper County just to see what its dinosaurs left behind.
The 7-year-old and his mother, Jane, who recently moved to the Fredericksburg area from the Beaver State, drove to Culpeper’s Luck Stone quarry on Saturday to see the tracks of creatures that lived some 200 million years ago. Theirs was one of last vehicles, which came all morning in five waves of about 40 each, for a rare chance to venture below the Earth’s surface.
As the cars neatly lined up in four rows to wait for quarrymen to escort them into the pit, the excitement and anticipation among drivers and passengers was almost palpable. Most were first-time visitors, having never walked where dinosaurs once roamed.
People came from Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and across Virginia — and even from Denmark — for the once-a-year privilege of seeing trackways at the quarry made by reptiles of the late Triassic period. Ticket sales from the sold-out tour, known as the Dino Walk, benefit the Museum of Culpeper History.
Benjamin Hurd, speaking from the back seat of his mother’s car, was really psyched. Lego dinosaurs — two raptors and a crocodile-like creature — rode with him.
“I have T. Rex right here,” he said, holding up a football-sized version of the scary-looking tyrannosaurus.
“And it roars,” his mom chuckled.
Benjamin has been keen on dinosaurs since he started talking, at about age 1, said Jane Hurd.
“I think he owns every movie that’s ever been made about dinosaurs,” she said. “He’s really big into it. About a month ago, he told me that he wants to be a paleontologist when he grows up.”
Two or three years ago, Benjamin got to ride on audio-animatronic dinosaurs — a triceratops and a raptor — when a national dinosaur road show made a stop in Eugene, Oregon. The show’s giganotosaurus was almost as tall as the building in which it was exhibited, Hurd recalled.
Whether she and Benjamin were as impressed, later, with what they found deep in Luck Stone’s pit is unknown.
But plenty of other visitors were enthralled by their discoveries roughly 225 feet below the surface.
Each group of cars followed a Luck Stone vehicle deep into the quarry, winding along on a gravel road blasted and bulldozed from walls of brown, gray and red rock. Descending into the pit felt like traveling back in time.
At the bottom, in a bed of stone between two lakes, lay proof that Culpeper was a very different kind of place when the dinosaurs first appeared, between 201 and 252 million years ago.
Geology lesson
Earth’s supercontinent, Pangea, was breaking up, thanks to plate tectonics, geologist Douglas Albach, who teaches at Germanna Community College, explained on the quarry’s floor. Rift val-leys, like eastern Africa’s still-active Great Rift Valley, developed as the Earth’s crust stretched and cracked, creating waterways and forming broad, swampy plains. Sea levels rose, and shal-low seas on the edges of continents grew extensive.
In the late Triassic period, central Culpeper was part of a large “rift basin” with palm trees and a tropical climate.
As the Earth’s crust spread in the Culpeper Basin, rivers and streams deposited sediments, which very gradually solidified into siltstone and were baked by volcanic flows, perfectly preserving the tracks that dinosaur made in the mud and silt on the shore of a long, narrow lake that stretched from the Culpeper area to Leesburg.
That rock, it turns out, is perfect for making concrete, and asphalt to pave roads. In 1989, workers at the Culpeper quarry unearthed the rock that held the dinosaur tracks — a scientific find that has since been much studied and recognized across the globe.
“We have one of the largest concentrated sets of dinosaur tracks in the world,” said Morgan Pierce, executive director of the Museum of Culpeper History.
Few places in North America have such extensive deposits of dinosaur tracks. Culpeper’s site has about 4,800 tracks. Sites in China and Australia have about 4,000 each.
What visitors to the bottom of the Culpeper quarry see is just a small part of the six-acre section that has been found; the remainder of the bed of tracks is underwater or beneath gravel, Pierce said.
Among the site’s prehistoric inhabitants were the aetosaur, a four-legged, 16-foot-long, short-nosed, crocodile-style plant-eater with armadillo-like armor; the phytosaur, an armored crocodile-like quadruped that lurked at water’s edge to prey on dinosaurs and other animals that came to drink; and the coelophysis, a fast and agile 6-foot-long hunter of fish, lizards and small dinosaurs.
The trackways of the latter kind of animal, the theropods, were most prevalent in the stone exposed to Saturday’s visitors. They walked upright on two feet, and would walk or jog at nine to 10 mph.
Fun finding tracks
Visitors delighted in tracing the theropods’ paths across the rock plain. Some of the less distinct tracks had been circled with blue spray paint to make them more noticeable.
And to make other tracks more visible, children and adults alike were issued blue squirt guns with which to wet down the dinosaurs’ imprints.
More than 20 million tons of shale and siltstone has been quarried from the site near Stevensburg since it opened in 1922.
But when a second set of dinosaur tracks was found there in 1989 — following more than 1,000 tracks discovered in the mid-1970s in a higher layer — the quarry’s owner said enough was enough.
“After they found the tracks, Mr. Luck decided that the company was never going to dig deeper, go below them or destroy that strata of rocks with the dinosaur prints,” Luck Stone environmental coordinator Ronnie Fellers told a visitor.
Fellers kept an eye on the quarry’s ponds and rock strata on Saturday, and handed out hand-some, newly printed brochures about the dinosaurs.
Based in Manakin-Sabot, a Richmond suburb, the private, family-owned corporation owns more than 15 crushed-stone quarries in Virginia and North Carolina.
“We are grateful to Luck Stone for letting us organize this Dino-Walk,” Pierce said. “It has quickly become a very popular community event, and draws people from all over Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic.
“It’s one of those historical facts in Culpeper many people are not aware of — that we have this incredibly large set of dinosaur tracks preserved here,” he said. “So kids and adults alike can walk with the dinosaurs.”
An instant hit
This spring, every ticket was scooped up within eight hours of the Dino Walk being listed, via EventBrite, on the museum’s Facebook page. Last week, the waiting list in case of cancellations held 125 names.
On Saturday, somewhere between 400 and 700 people came. And once they reached the quarry bottom, dinosaur-themed refrigerator magnets and T-shirts were available for purchase — benefiting the Museum of Culpeper History courtesy of volunteer David Durr.
Nicknamed Cully, the dinosaur mascot on the purple, blue, gray and black T-shirts appears with a red heart over big letters spelling out “Culpeper.” They were popular purchases, whether deep in the quarry or above-ground at the museum shop a few miles away in downtown Culpeper. Town and county residents have free access to the museum; out-of-town Dino Walk ticket-holders also could visit the museum for free for two days.
After the quarry tours, many people drove into downtown Culpeper to walk around, eat, shop and visit the museum, where they learned more about the geologic deposit that preserves the dinosaurs’ footprints.
By 1 p.m., about 250 people had walked through the museum’s doors to have a look.
“It’s hard to get down in the quarry,” said museum board member Joe Held, staffing the en-trance station near Route 3. “But people can come to the museum and see a dinosaur track on any day of the week, plus the museum shop has dinosaur stuff.”
A unique surprise
“It was refreshing that lot of people are still being turned on to all the historical wonders that Culpeper has to offer,” Pierce said. “Dozens and dozens of folks told me that they were just hearing about the dinosaur tracks for the first time, that they had no idea they were here.”
“They are unique to Culpeper,” said museum board member Elizabeth Hutchins, who also helped guide arriving visitors. “You don’t just find dinosaur tracks in your backyard. So the opportunity to share them with the world is awesome.”
That sense of wonder was renewed by Curtis and Linda Wise of Amissville, who had known of the dinosaur tracks since they were kids. They brought their children — Katelyn, 9, and Brian, 7, and nieces Clara, 14, and Emma, 11 — to see the critters’ claw marks, scrape marks and foot-prints.
Linda’s mother had suggested last year that the family take a tour. And this year, they nabbed one of the lucky tickets.
Linda Wise visited the dinosaur site decades ago with a Culpeper Young Farmers group, and recalled the national publicity that the tracks’ discovery received.
“It was a big thing. It was on TV, and Walter Cronkite came,” Wise said.
Indeed, Cronkite visited for the documentary “Dinosaur!” he hosted in the early 1990s.
“It’s more of a to-do thing now. It’s more open to the public now than it was then, by far,” Wise said of the quarry tours, approvingly.
“It’s neat. You can touch the tracks,” she said. “You can walk on them. It’s not like being in a museum, where they are behind glass. And yet, a lot of people still don’t know about this.”