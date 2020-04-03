April 3 update
Va. Department of Health

RICHMOND — Emergency funding partially paid for by the federal government will help provide housing to Virginia's homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday.

Northam said that $2.5 million will help give temporary housing to the roughly 1,500 state residents who are homeless or rely on shelters that require them to leave every day.

“As we battle this unprecedented public health crisis, we must make sure no one is left behind,” Northam said in a statement. “I have issued a statewide Stay at Home order, but we know there are many Virginians with no home to stay in. With this funding, we will ensure people experiencing homelessness have access to immediate housing options and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The money, Northam's office said in a news release, will pay for hotel and motel vouchers, food and medical transportation, among other things. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will partially fund the effort for homeless people 65 and older, people with pre-existing conditions and people who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.

- Justin Mattingly

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that 2,012 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's an increase of 306 cases from the 1,706 reported Thursday.

The VDH also said that 19,005 have been tested for the virus in Virginia and 312 have been hospitalized.

There have been 46 deaths in the state. That's an increase of 5 from Thursday.

A list of cases per locality can be found below:

Virginia cases by locality

Locality Total Cases
Fairfax 156
Arlington 75
James City 65
Prince William 56
Loudoun 54
Virginia Beach 35
Henrico 31
Alexandria 20
Richmond City 20
Albemarle 16
Newport News 13
Chesterfield 12
Charlottesville 12
Stafford 11
Norfolk 10
York 9
Chesapeake 7
Hampton 7
Louisa 6
Williamsburg 6
Fauquier 6
Gloucester 6
Harrisonburg 5
Goochland 5
Rockingham 4
Danville 4
Frederick 4
Mecklenburg 4
Manassas City 4
Portsmouth 4
Hanover 3
Isle of Wight 3
Madison 3
Fluvanna 3
Shenandoah 3
Spotsylvania 3
Amherst 2
Bedford 2
Culpeper 2
Lee 2
Mathews 2
Northumberland 2
Prince George 2
Rockbridge 2
Warren 2
Lynchburg 2
Accomack 2
King George 2
Nelson 2
Prince Edward 2
Roanoke County 2
Poquoson 2
Charles City 1
Greene 1
Halifax 1
New Kent 1
Northampton 1
Pittsylvania 1
Powhatan 1
Bristol 1
Amelia 1
Botetourt 1
Franklin County 1
Lancaster 1
Montgomery 1
Nottoway 1
Orange 1
Southampton 1
Washington 1
Fredericksburg 1
Galax 1
Hopewell 1
Radford 1
Suffolk 1

