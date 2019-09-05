Former Rep. Robert Hurt, R-5th, has been named dean of Liberty University's Helms School of Government, according to the evangelical school in Lynchburg.
Hurt served in the 5th District seat from 2011 to 2017 and decided not to seek re-election. Since then, he became executive director of Liberty’s Center for Law & Government, "where he developed numerous programs that have provided students with exceptional opportunities to engage with influential leaders from Washington, D.C., and across the country," according to a news release from Liberty.
“I look forward to watching Robert Hurt take our School of Government to the highest levels of achievement through his recruitment of top-notch faculty and students,” Liberty President Jerry Falwell said in a statement. “His experience in Congress and his extensive networking capabilities will be invested into our students, and they will impact the world through public service and policy.”
Hurt joins another former congressman, Republican Dave Brat of the 7th District, as a Liberty dean. Brat, a former Randolph-Macon College professor, now heads the School of Business.
