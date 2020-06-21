RICHMOND — A federal appeals court judge in Richmond has taken public aim at a legal doctrine the U.S. Supreme Court created to provide "qualified immunity" to police officers who violate people's civil rights.
Judge James A. Wynn Jr., of the 4th U.S. Court of Appeals from North Carolina, chided the Supreme Court in a recent newspaper column for undermining a law Congress passed during Reconstruction intended initially to protect people's civil rights from the Ku Klux Klan after the Civil War and emancipation of Blacks from slavery.
In a piece published by The Washington Post days before the Supreme Court declined to reconsider the qualified immunity doctrine, Wynn said the court's current interpretation of the Civil Rights Act of 1871 has "undermined Congress's intent to provide remedies to those whose rights have been violated."
As a result, he said public unrest is more likely in response to law enforcement abuses, such as what he called the "unconscionable killing" of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
"When the judiciary effectively nullifies congressional legislation specifically designed to provide a remedy to those who have been subjected to constitutional violations, it necessarily moves our society closer to a Hobbesian state ungoverned by predictable rules," Wynn wrote.
The qualified immunity doctrine has come under fire from political liberals and conservatives because it was not part of a statute Congress approved, but has been used a shield against civil lawsuits against police and other officers of the state for violations of people's rights under the U.S. Constitution.
Justice Clarence Thomas, one of the most conservative members of the Supreme Court, dissented in the decision to not review eight cases related to qualified immunity. The doctrine also has prompted concerns by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, part of the court's liberal wing.
"I think this is important and I don't think it's necessarily over in the court," Scott Michelman, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union in the District of Columbia, said in response to Wynn's public commentary.
Legislation has been introduced in both chambers of Congress to repeal or revise the doctrine, but it faces potential opposition by the Republican-controlled Senate and President Donald Trump. In Virginia, lawmakers are preparing legislation to limit the use of sovereign immunity, which is part of state law, to shield individual police officers and their governing bodies from civil liability for violations of constitutional rights.
"A change there is highly unlikely," said Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, who is working on legislation with Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, to address the scope of sovereign immunity in Virginia. "We have an opportunity at the state level to pursue that."
The qualified immunity doctrine requires people alleging violation of their civil rights to show that those violations were "clearly established" in nearly identical cases decided by the Supreme Court or appellate courts, Wynn wrote.
He said the court also had encouraged the lower courts to dismiss civil suits if they fail to show violation of a "clearly established" right, without first deciding whether a constitutional violation had occurred.
"In effect, those who allege that police officers have used excessive force are trapped in a never-ending self-fulfilling prophecy: They cannot sue officers who harm them because the harmful conduct has never been 'clearly established' as a constitutional violation in a factually similar case," he wrote.
"But because so many cases are dismissed without addressing whether the challenged conduct was in fact a constitutional violation, it is rarely 'clearly established' that there was a violation."
Michelman, at the ACLU, said qualified immunity is "the kind of doctrine that really frustrates judges a lot ... It frustrates them from doing justice."
A three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit this month overturned a lower court ruling that gave qualified immunity to five West Virginia police officers in the fatal shooting of a homeless black man after they stopped him for failing to walk on the sidewalk. Wynn was not a member of the panel, but Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory of Richmond joined the opinion written by Judge Henry F. Floyd.
"This has to stop," Judge Floyd wrote after citing the opening of an investigation into George Floyd's death "before the ink dried on this opinion."
Changing the doctrine would require an act of Congress or new interpretation of the law by the Supreme Court.
"When they had the opportunity this week, they passed it by," said Carl Tobias, a constitutional law professor at the University of Richmond. "It's certainly timely."
