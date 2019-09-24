"Went in for lunch ... came out and car was stolen," McAuliffe wrote on Twitter.
A report from District of Columbia police said McAuliffe, a resident of Northern Virginia, had parked a Ford Explorer at about 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Sixth Street Northwest. When he returned to the spot at 2 p.m., the vehicle was gone, the report said.
McAuliffe said that police were "right on it," and that the vehicle was "recovered immediately."
Police said the vehicle was found parked and unoccupied on K Street Northwest, just west of North Capitol Street. The site is a little more than a half-mile from where the vehicle was initially parked.
It was not immediately clear who took the Explorer or why.
"Thank you for a job well done," McAuliffe tweeted to D.C. police.
McAuliffe, a Democrat, was governor from 2014 to 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.