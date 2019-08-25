A second lawsuit filed by a Virginia inmate alleging officials censored his writing, violating his First and 14th Amendment rights, might not be allowed to continue.
Uhuru Rowe, 43, a self-described politically conscious prisoner, filed a lawsuit in June in federal court, alleging that a letter he attempted to send was intercepted and censored by prison officials in May 2018.
The lawsuit, in which Rowe is representing himself, claims that after prison officials read Rowe’s letter, he was subjected to retaliatory actions. It names 10 prison officials of various responsibilities within the Sussex II prison and seeks a combined $25,000 in compensatory and punitive damages.
The lawsuit bears many similarities to another suit Rowe is involved in, which initially was filed on his behalf last November by Charlottesville attorney Jeff Fogel. In that lawsuit, Rowe also alleges his First and 14th Amendment rights were violated when prison officials censored two essays that were critical of conditions in Sussex II.
Due to the “substantial’ similarities between the two cases, earlier this month Senior U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne ordered Rowe to show good cause for why the second lawsuit should proceed.
“Rowe has now had an opportunity to amend his complaint in the 2018 case to incorporate all claims and defendants,” Payne wrote.
In his latest complaint, Rowe argues that the events from which the second suit stem occurred before the events of the first lawsuit. However, Rowe argues that the letter, like the two essays, was censored because of its critical nature.
“The position paper [letter], dated May 8, 2018, presented a point by point analysis of the various conditions that prisoners at Sussex II State Prison were subjected to, e.g., dirty and potentially contaminated drinking water, spoiled and rotten food, substandard medical and dental care, arbitrary group punishment, biased grievance procedure, and an exceptionally harsh environment which contributed to the deaths of over 13 prisoners between 2016 and 2018,” the second complaint reads. “The position paper also contained a request that Plaintiff’s outside acquaintance and other concerned citizens organize a peaceful rally in order to raise public awareness about the above conditions.”
As a result of the letter’s content, Rowe alleges he was retaliated against by prison officials, placed in disciplinary segregation and lost his prison job as a tutor/aid. When attempting to determine why these actions were taken against him, Rowe said he received few answers.
“The chronology of these events and the temporal proximity in which they occurred establishes a causal connection between Plaintiff’s protected free speech and defendants’ adverse retaliatory action and that defendants’ actions were wholly motivated by their desire to punish Plaintiff for his criticisms of the conditions and officials at Sussex II State Prison,” the complaint reads.
In his response to the judge’s concern, filed Friday, Rowe argues that the allegations contained in the second complaint stem from earlier events and primarily name different defendants. Additionally, Rowe contends that the writings censored in the two suits are “strikingly different,” and that consequently his second lawsuit should be allowed to continue.
Though the cases do bear some similarities, Fogel wrote in a letter to Payne that he does not see a conflict between this case and the one in which he is representing Rowe.
Recently, following a technical dismissal, Fogel refiled the case in which he is representing Rowe, expanding the number of defendants and presenting a stronger factual argument for each of the defendants’ roles regarding Rowe’s letters.
Neither essay contained anything that could be considered a security risk, the suit alleges, but they do contain information critical of both the Sussex II State Prison and its staff.
Rowe, has been imprisoned for more than 20 years on a 93-year sentence. According to the Virginia Department of Corrections’ website, Rowe will not be released until 2076. He is not eligible for parole.
Rowe has requested a trial by jury in both cases. No hearing dates are currently set.